 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood

Usher, who was recently announced to be a headliner for next year's (2024) Super Bowl Halftime show recently became candid about his life and shared that along with making music he has another super important job of being a good dad to his four kids.

Usher is currently on an eight-date tour in Paris and is scheduled to take up a two-month residency in Las Vegas next month.

In an interview with Metro, Usher said that amidst his hectic schedule of pulling off a two-month residency in Las Vegas and then the Super Bowl show, "I need to leave enough space for me to have the time with my family before I go away."

The Grammy-winning artist continued that he intentionally disconnects from his job as a musician and provides undivided attention to his family, adding, "In turn, that means I can give my undivided attention to my job as a performer."

Usher has four children, two sons, 15-year-old Cinco V and 14-year-old Naviyd Ely, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. He shares a daughter, Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son, Sire Castrello, 1, with his girlfriend, music executive Jenn Goioechea.

The music icon added that his personality has two different sides. The first is a dad who checks on his kids and makes sure that they are doing okay. The second one is an artist who at times can be very demanding and committed. 

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad
Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'

Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'
Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand

Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo
King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy video

King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy
Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move video

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move
Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle
Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks

Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks
Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani video

Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani