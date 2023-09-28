Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood

Usher, who was recently announced to be a headliner for next year's (2024) Super Bowl Halftime show recently became candid about his life and shared that along with making music he has another super important job of being a good dad to his four kids.



Usher is currently on an eight-date tour in Paris and is scheduled to take up a two-month residency in Las Vegas next month.

In an interview with Metro, Usher said that amidst his hectic schedule of pulling off a two-month residency in Las Vegas and then the Super Bowl show, "I need to leave enough space for me to have the time with my family before I go away."

The Grammy-winning artist continued that he intentionally disconnects from his job as a musician and provides undivided attention to his family, adding, "In turn, that means I can give my undivided attention to my job as a performer."

Usher has four children, two sons, 15-year-old Cinco V and 14-year-old Naviyd Ely, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. He shares a daughter, Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son, Sire Castrello, 1, with his girlfriend, music executive Jenn Goioechea.

The music icon added that his personality has two different sides. The first is a dad who checks on his kids and makes sure that they are doing okay. The second one is an artist who at times can be very demanding and committed.