Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger is touching upon his complicated relationship with father.

The former actor talks about his childhood in a recent edition of People Magazine and opens up about his abusive parent.

“My father had a hot-and-cold-shower kind of a treatment,” says Schwarzenegger.”

“When he was drunk, he was not forthcoming with his emotions. He was angry. And when he was not—two, three days later, he would maybe feel guilty and buy us ice cream and take us out, hugging, kissing and all that stuff.”  Despite the hot temper, Arnold was taught major lessons by his father.

“He useful,” his father always said.

“It was the very phrase that motivated me,” he adds.

