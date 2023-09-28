Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news

Usher is reaping significant benefits from the news of him headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show (2024), as his music streams have been booming since the announcement.



Streaming Surge After Super Bowl Announcement

It has been reported that the streaming numbers for Usher's track have seen a sudden spike following the Super Bowl announcement as his tracks are tipping into the millions.

Streaming Surge on Billboard

According to TMZ, Billboard revealed to the publication that between Sunday and Monday, Usher's music has seen a 16% bump, and his most-streamed song Good Good has gained a whopping 1.1 million streams in the billboard window, which is almost a 5 per cent gain.

Usher's other hits, such as Yeah!, My Boo and DJ Got Us Fallin in Love are also gaining lots of traction as they have been played for 962k, 527k, and 525k times, respectively.

Streaming Surge on Tidal

The individual streaming service, Tidal, told the publication that Usher's song You Make Me Wanna saw an increase in streaming percentage by 55%, and his track Superstar was the most popular track on the platform, following his Super Bowl announcement.

Streaming Surge on Amazon

Amazon streaming services told TMZ, that they also observed a whopping 140% increase in the streaming of Usher's track Yeah! The sudden spike in streaming made the song jump 149 spots in the internal popular ranking.