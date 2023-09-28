Matt Healy announces bad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'

Matt Healy disclosed some pretty bad news for The 1975 during their recent concert in California.

While performing their Golden 1 Center set in Sacramento, Matt addressed the audience and thanked them for making Still… At Their Very Best world tour worthwhile.

“This tour will take us about six months. It's crazy to think about. We've always loved playing for you guys whenever we have the chance. It’s wonderful you’re all here,” Matt told the audience.

Sharing the bad news, The 1975 frontman then disclosed that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus of live shows, “It’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

The 1975, composed of Matt, George Daniel, Adam Hann, and Ross McDonald, are currently on their Still.. At Their Very Best tour for their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Prior to the announcement, the band’s manager Jamie Osborne subtly hinted towards the break when he kept on telling fans that the “concert will be something to remember.”