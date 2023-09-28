 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Matt Healy announces bad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Matt Healy announces bad news for The 1975 fans: Its crazy
Matt Healy announces bad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'

Matt Healy disclosed some pretty bad news for The 1975 during their recent concert in California.

While performing their Golden 1 Center set in Sacramento, Matt addressed the audience and thanked them for making Still… At Their Very Best world tour worthwhile.

“This tour will take us about six months. It's crazy to think about. We've always loved playing for you guys whenever we have the chance. It’s wonderful you’re all here,” Matt told the audience.

Sharing the bad news, The 1975 frontman then disclosed that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus of live shows, “It’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

The 1975, composed of Matt, George Daniel, Adam Hann, and Ross McDonald, are currently on their Still.. At Their Very Best tour for their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Prior to the announcement, the band’s manager Jamie Osborne subtly hinted towards the break when he kept on telling fans that the “concert will be something to remember.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See

Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See
Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign

Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign
Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing
Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out
Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news video

Usher's music streams soar following 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' news
Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood video

Usher opens up about balancing 'Super Bowl' stardom with fatherhood
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks 'hot and cold' treatment from 'abusive' dad
Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'

Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'
Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand

Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo
King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy video

King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy