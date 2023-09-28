 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Taylor Swift proves her friendship to Sophie Turner with major move amid Joe Jonas split

Taylor Swift proved her friendship to Sophie Turner by offering the actor her New York City apartment while she navigates her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has lent the Game of Thrones star her apartment so she could stay there with her daughters while she is in the city, revealed Entertainment Tonight.

As per the publication, Turner and her daughters, Willa, and Delphine, whom she shares with her ex Joe Jonas, are at Swift’s pad in the Big Apple.

After the news of Turner and Jonas’ divorce broke, the actor has been seen twice hanging out with Swift, who has previously dated the Jonas Brothers’ band member in the city.

Speaking of their bond, an insider revealed, "They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while. Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe.”

“It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night,” the insider added.

