Khloe Kardashian keeps it real about nose job on The Kardashians Season 4

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back with a bang as the fourth season of their hit reality series, The Kardashians, premiered last night, and it was nothing short of drama, laughter, and, of course, candid revelations.

In a notably light-hearted moment, Khloe Kardashian once again addressed her much-talked-about nose job, showing that she's not one to shy away from her personal journey, even when it comes to her appearance.

The new season kicked off with a family vacation to the stunning Cabo San Lucas, where the glamorous family enjoyed the hospitality of renowned fashion designer James Perse in his lavish beachfront home.

During one of the mornings of their getaway, the entire family gathered for a beachfront workout session, making the most of the breathtaking scenery.

Khloe Kardashian, who has been open about her nose job in the past, seized the opportunity to make light of her surgical enhancement, joking with Corey Gamble while tossing a medicine ball. With a hearty laugh, she exclaimed, "Careful of my nose, I spent a lot of money on it." The witty remark brought smiles to the faces of her family members.

The episode also saw Kendall Jenner commenting on the water's temperature, calling it "not bad," while Khloe and Kim Kardashian gave a less enthusiastic response, describing it as "freezing."

Khloe's decision to address her nose job in a playful manner comes after years of rumors and speculation about her cosmetic procedures. She first revealed her nose job during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion with host Andy Cohen in June 2021. Khloe stated, "Everybody says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I've had one nose job."

She went on to explain her decision to share this information, saying, "Everybody gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? Nobody's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose." Khloe also admitted to having injections but clarified that she hadn't responded well to Botox.

Khloe's transparency about her cosmetic journey extended to The Kardashians: An ABC News Special with Robin Roberts in April 2022, where she expressed her wish to have undergone the procedure sooner.