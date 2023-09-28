 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Thursday, September 28, 2023

Inside David Beckham, Victoria Beckham married life after family drama

The truth about David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham’s marital life was laid bare after the release of football icon’s Netflix documentary trailer.

Analyzing the body language of one of the most powerful British celebrity couples, an expert revealed that the duo’s marital life is going really well.

In the hotly dropped trailer of Beckham, both David and Victoria could be seen reminiscing about the initial days of their romance when they “fancied” each other.

Speaking of the couple, body language expert Inbaal Honigman said, as per Daily Star, "When Victoria and David talk, separately, about fancying each other when they first met, the most significant thing about their body language is how well they match each other, even though they're not in the same room.”

“They mirror each other perfectly,” the expert said of David Beckham and the fashion designer.

"When David talks about how he fancied Victoria, he holds both his hands up, palms towards him.”

“This is a gesture of honesty,” she continued, “and as his palms face his own body, it shows us that he's talking about himself, sharing his own truth. It also shows us he’s just as in love with her now.”

"It’s as if no time has passed,” she of the couple who have been married for 24 years and shares four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

“Victoria displays the exact same gesture, but with one hand not both,” she said. “She keeps one hand close to her body, because she's a more reserved person.”

“But her left hand mimics David exactly, held up, palm facing herself, honest and truthful. She showed how besotted she is by her husband to this day."

This comes after David Beckham, Victoria Beckham dealt with a year-long family drama surrounding their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

