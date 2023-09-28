Meghan Markle to explore ‘Waleses & Sussexes’ strained relationship in memoir?

Meghan Markle is rumoured to be writing a memoir like her husband Prince Harry, however, she has been warned of not disclosing any more "scandalous" details of the Royal family.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been told that spilling more secrets of Royals would threaten her career and it would be hard for her to get back to acting.

Dubbing her possible autobiography a “career-breaker, entertainment commentator Mark Boardman told OK! Magazine, "Meghan’s facing a dilemma over her future.”

“This is going to be the most challenging 12 months for her as she works out where she sits in the entertainment world, he added.

“There are big challenges ahead and everyone’s looking to see what she does next,” the expert said before pointing out that Meghan’s book would definitely be a "massive seller.”

However, he mentioned that excessive backlash could also backfire but noted that Meghan must have taken notes from the criticism that Harry received.

As for the “juicy gossip” that the publishers would be expecting from her book, the expert predicted that she may write about her and Harry’s strained bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"Any kind of book that reveals or goes into any added detail about the relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes and their rift is like picking a scab,” he commented.