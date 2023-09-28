 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill's spy adventure 'Argylle' unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Henry Cavills spy adventure Argylle unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch
Henry Cavill's spy adventure 'Argylle' unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch

Spy movie enthusiasts and Henry Cavill fans have something to look forward to as the first trailer for the highly anticipated spy drama Argylle made its debut this Thursday morning. 

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, the trailer gives audiences a tantalizing glimpse of the director's signature slick action sequences and, of course, a rather unconventional haircut sported by the charismatic Henry Cavill.

The newly unveiled trailer provides intriguing insights into the film's plot, offering a tantalizing blend of espionage and creativity. 

Argylle introduces us to its titular character, Argylle, portrayed by the dashing Henry Cavill. Argylle is a fictional super spy brought to life by the introverted writer Elly Conway, played by the talented Bryce Dallas Howard. 

However, Elly's life takes a dramatic turn when her latest book hits a little too close to the truth for some real-life spies, who begin an intense pursuit to uncover the secrets behind her work. Adding a touch of whimsy to the mix, Elly's feline companion accompanies her on this thrilling journey.

For Matthew Vaughn, Argylle represents familiar terrain, as it marks his return to the spy genre following the success of the Kingsman trilogy. Vaughn's distinctive irreverent humor, which captivated audiences in his previous spy films, is expected to be a highlight of Argylle.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of A-list talent, featuring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and a second appearance by Dua Lipa in a feature film after her debut alongside John Cena in Barbie.

Audiences eager to embark on this thrilling spy adventure can mark their calendars for February 2, 2024, when Argylle hits theaters. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings
Patrick J.Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Patrick J.Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Barack Obama's honest script review spooks Netflix director

Barack Obama's honest script review spooks Netflix director
Empire State Building joins the Taylor Swift 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' craze

Empire State Building joins the Taylor Swift 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' craze
Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?

Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82
Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?

Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?
Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie? video

Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie?

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut? video

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut?
2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?

2023 proves unlucky for Bruce Springsteen?
What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?

What did Joe Jonas overhear Sophie Turner saying on ring camera?