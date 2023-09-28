How does Michael Gambon get his hands on Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'?

Sir Michael Gambon was the key that put a shine on the on-screen Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise. However, the late actor was not the first choice for the titular role.

Following the demise of Richard Harris, who appeared as the headmaster of Hogwarts in the initial two installments of the blockbuster hit series – the post of the main role was vacant.

Several veteran actors were considered for the wise grand wizard; Sir Ian McKellen was one of them.

Opening up on the offer to BBC, previously, the Lord of the Rings star revealed he turned down the iconic role due to Richard's previous derogatory comments about him.

Recalling the Irish actor's remarks, where he called him and his contemporaries stars Derek Jacobi and Kenneth Branagh "technically brilliant, but passionless" – which he slammed it as "nonsense."

Explaining his rejection, the 84-year-old noted that he could not fill Richard's shoes, knowing his disapproval of his acting chops.

"I couldn't take over the part from an actor who I'd known didn't approve of me," he added.

After the British actor's refusal, the role landed with the Bafta winner, who exceptionally donned Albus's intricacies, subtleness, and sharpness.



Meanwhile, Michael breathed his last at 82 with his family announced, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."