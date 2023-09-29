 
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death

Harry Potter fans are devastated by the news of the death of Michael Gambon, who played the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore. The iconic actor died on September 28 at the age of 82.

The actor's one of the most iconic quotes about death from the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone has been going viral since then.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, several heartbroken fans paid tribute to the actor and many of them posted one of his most hard-hitting dialogues on death from the actor.

In the book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Dumbledore's take on death reads, "After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."

For the context of the statement in the movie, It was said during the final moments of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone when Harry was in the hospital. It pertained to the mutual choice made by Dumbledore and Nicolas Flamel to destroy the Sorcerer's Stone, knowing it would eventually lead to Flamel's own demise.

The news of the death of the actor was confirmed by his family. A statement issued by his family read, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside."

