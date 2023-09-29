The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More

Miley Cyrus has recently sought court protection from her alleged stalker, who she claims has been harassing her with obsessive letters since 2018, often requesting money and making sexually explicit comments about his desire for her.



Miley has filed for a restraining order against a 52-year-old man Alexander Kardalian, whom she claims had showed up at her home after getting released from prison.

According to TMZ, the court docs filed by the music icon claim that the alleged stalker showed up at her Los Angeles property twice in 2022.

She claims that after the escalation of his obsessive behaviour, Kardalian was arrested in December 2022 and locked up at San Quentin State Prison for almost nine months before getting released in August 2023.

She claims that the guy wrote a letter from prison stating his intention to come to her home and then acted on his wish just days after getting out of prison but was stopped by her security.

The songstress claims that she has learned about the alleged stalker using her address for his health insurance.

Miley believes that her alleged stalker is suffering from severe mental health challenges, and she appeared to be concerned about her, her mother's, and her boyfriend's security.

The judge agreed with the music icon and granted a temporary restraining order to Miley against the stalker stopping him from contacting the songstress.

The court ordered the man not to be seen within 100 yards of Miley's home, her car, and any other venues where she's performing.