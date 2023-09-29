 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's early release: The real-life event behind 'The Act'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's early release: The real-life event behind 'The Act'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was proven guilty of second-degree murder in 2016, is getting out of prison earlier than her due release date.

Blanchard is currently serving 10 years in prison for a conviction in connection to the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and she is set to be released on parole on December 28, three years before her original release date.

According to TMZ, Gypsy was sentenced to a decade behind bars in 2016 after pleading guilty to her mother's murder. 

The publication reports that her case inspired a Hulu scripted series, The Act, and an HBO documentary, titled Mommy Dead and Dearest.

Her boyfriend is still serving a life sentence after he confessed to killing Gypsy's mother to let his girlfriend escape Dee Dee's clutches. Gypsy's mother was accused of forcing her daughter and even tying her up in a bed to pretend to be disabled for years.

The publication reports that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen by proxy. It is a mental disorder in which a patient portrays their child to be disabled to get attention and sympathy.

Gypsy appeared to have no regret in spending her life in prison as she said in several interviews from prison that she feels freer in prison than living with her mother. 

