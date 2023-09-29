 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Billie Eilish reveals mysterious sign helped her cope with fame

Billie Eilish reveals a mysterious sign helped her cope with fame

Billie Eilish, the renowned music icon, recently got candid about her struggles in dealing with the fame that she earned at such a young age. The songstress is only 21-years-old.

In a recent interview, Billie candidly mentioned the struggles she faces to grapple with her enormous fame.

According to Daily Mail, in an interview with Best Of Beauty Issue of Allure, she said, "I have started doing better, but for a long time, the only thought that I won't have any privacy again was enough to make me want to do all sorts of crazy things."

She revealed a mysterious sign that helped her cope with her fame as she stated, "I was driving around in Paris, and It was not good for me. I was not getting any better."

The songstress reveals that a motorcycle pulled next to her car, and the rider's helmet had a sticker on it that said in all caps, "MOVE ON." She added, "I was sitting there like. Oh. Message received."

Bad Guy hitmaker also talked about another issue that she faces as she reveals trying to control everything, adding, "I have been trying to teach myself that there are things out of your control and you have to move on."

Billie said, "I have settled for less than I deserved in the past, and I am not going to do that anymore." 

