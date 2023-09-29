 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Taylor Swift over NFL team? Travis Kelce refuses to back down

Travis Kelce once again goes public with his love and admiration for Taylor Swift - and he isn’t coming slow! 

The NFL star was recently teased by Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, who told Taylor Swift to "focus her love attention" on one of his NBA team's players.

“Taylor...sorry if you're listening, Travis - break up with him! I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you!” said Mark during a recent episode of his ESPN show First Take.

The Kansas City Chief footballer saw this statement online and immediately responded on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Travis wrote, "Just sign me to a 10 day," insinuating that he may sign a short-term deal to play for the Mavericks then.

Since rumours of his alleged affair with the Bad Blood singer first surfaced, Travis has won over Swifties.

Last week, he revealed that he invited Taylor to see him perform, and she actually showed up and watched the match, alongside his mother Donna Kelce.

The two even hung out after the game in an intimate gathering at a restaurant. An insider told PEOPLE that the pair is still in their "super, super early days of getting to know each other, but they're having fun." 

