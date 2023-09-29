 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Drake's concert audience 'boo-ed' him off the stage: Here's why

Friday, September 29, 2023

Drake's concert audience 'boo-ed' him off the stage: Here's why

Drake is being heavily criticised by his fans after he made a major blunder while performing on his It's All a Blur Tour concert.

It all started when a user on X (formerly known as Twitter user) wrote how everyone is accusing Drake of forgetting his song lyrics. 

"Ladies say he couldn’t remember the words to half his songs in Atlanta. He tried to give them an encore and she said the crowd groaned," he penned.

The tweet comes a day after the 36-year-old rapper performed at Atlanta's State Farm Arena for the second time in a row.

A girl, who attended the concert, replied that she was there when Drake tried playing an encore, “The audience boo-ed him.”

When another user asked for a concert goer to confirm the rumours, one individual responded, "He did. I was there, he said he'd be right back and we all left."

This isn’t the first time Drake has been accused of forgetting his lyrics as another netizen recalled having a comparable experience at one of Drake's tour concerts.

In August, a TikTok user posted a video of the Grammy-winning artist appearing to forget the words of Ginuwine's 1999 song So Anxious, which he sung over the beat of his hit Legend.

