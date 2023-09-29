Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for making seven-year-olds “unpaid extras in an ongoing production called St Harry & St Meghan: The Crusader Years.”

Accusations of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she bashed Meghan Markle for her actions at the school for underprivileged children and said, “don't quote the Duchess of York and Budgie at me, because at least when she did it, she didn't strangle the freedoms of the poor urchins corralled into listening to her deathly prose.”

“Of course, any filming involving children comes with complications, put in place to protect the innocent from being exploited.”

“I can't stop thinking about those poor kids in Harlem, believing that someone was taking a genuine interest in them; that this nice lady in the diamonds was coming along to read them a funny story.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “Little did they realise they were merely unpaid extras in an ongoing production called St Harry & St Meghan: The Crusader Years. And made to sit on a nice clean cushion to boot.”