Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are involved in a messy custody battle of their kids amid divorce and recently the Game of Thrones alum dropped a bombshell by submitting the Jonas Brothers' front-man's letter in court that he wrote to a homeowner in the UK expressing interest in buying their estate.

However, Joe Jonas might have expressed interest in making the UK their family home forever, but his wish never materialized.

According to TMZ, the letter submitted in court by Sophie might not convince the judge to move her divorce battle with her estranged husband overseas from Florida because that's not how the law works.

As per the publication, the letter submitted by the actress in court states Joe saying, "We could tell that your family has truly loved living here, and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home."

The publication claims it to be pretty certain that a US judge will handle their divorce instead of a UK judge, citing that the estranged couple never established residency in the UK and they have not lived more than six months anywhere other than Florida. 

