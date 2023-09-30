 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral

Saturday, September 30, 2023

David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were humiliated after they were declined entry to a nightclub in Paris.

In a video circulating on X (Formerly Twitter), the aspiring chef and his actor wife could be seen waiting outside a night club after the guards did not let them in.

Citing Essentially Sports, Daily Mail reported that Brooklyn and Nicola were asked to leave after they arrived at Rasputin following the YSL beauty party and a meal at Costes.

In the video, originally shared by @celebsinparis, Brooklyn and Nicola could be seen cuddling before the chef asked the guards to at least let them wait inside, and his request was accepted.

However, to their surprise, the guards turned their friends away, making the two also leave the premises “visibly disappointed,” as per eyewitnesses.

Before making their exit, Nicola turned to Brooklyn to tell him that she wanted to go and the two left as the budding chef “gave the guard a furious glare” before disappearing into the crowd.

While the reason why the guards did not let them in is yet not known, however, some social media users claim Brooklyn and Nicola were denied entry as they were not following the dress code. 

