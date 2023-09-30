 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian fighting over Odell Beckham Jr.?

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian fighting over Odell Beckham Jr.?
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian fighting over Odell Beckham Jr.? 

Kim Kardashian appeared to have broken “girl code” with her romance with Odell Beckham Jr., with whom her sister Khloe Kardashian had a fling some years ago.

The reality TV star and the NFL star first got together at the infamous Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, however, Khloe hooked up with him a “few times” in 2016.

As per In Touch Weekly, the sisters must be at war now that the Skims founder is dating Odell even though Khloe still has a strong crush on him.

"Kim has definitely broken girl code," the insider said referring to her romance with the footballer, just days after she was spotted spending time with another ex-boyfriend of Khloe, Tristan Thompson.

"Khloé hooked up with Odell a few times in 2016. She tried to take it further, but he wasn’t interested in a relationship at the time. Khloé thought he was really hot," the insider revealed.

But it seems like Kim does not have much regard for her younger sister’s feelings as she has already introduced Odell to her family and invited him to Khloe’s kid’s birthday bash.

"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," the insider revealed.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend his charity event video

Kevin Costner shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend his charity event
Katy Perry called to testify in Montecito mansion legal battle

Katy Perry called to testify in Montecito mansion legal battle
Travis Barker's resilience shines amid health struggles

Travis Barker's resilience shines amid health struggles
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking news

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking news
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral video

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face utter humiliation at nightclub, video goes viral
David Beckham sparks bizarre controversy ahead of Victoria Beckham PFW show video

David Beckham sparks bizarre controversy ahead of Victoria Beckham PFW show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are an ‘appalling' disgrace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are an ‘appalling' disgrace
Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’

Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son
Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock

Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock
Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite

Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite
Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow

Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow