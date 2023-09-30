Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian fighting over Odell Beckham Jr.?

Kim Kardashian appeared to have broken “girl code” with her romance with Odell Beckham Jr., with whom her sister Khloe Kardashian had a fling some years ago.

The reality TV star and the NFL star first got together at the infamous Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, however, Khloe hooked up with him a “few times” in 2016.

As per In Touch Weekly, the sisters must be at war now that the Skims founder is dating Odell even though Khloe still has a strong crush on him.

"Kim has definitely broken girl code," the insider said referring to her romance with the footballer, just days after she was spotted spending time with another ex-boyfriend of Khloe, Tristan Thompson.

"Khloé hooked up with Odell a few times in 2016. She tried to take it further, but he wasn’t interested in a relationship at the time. Khloé thought he was really hot," the insider revealed.

But it seems like Kim does not have much regard for her younger sister’s feelings as she has already introduced Odell to her family and invited him to Khloe’s kid’s birthday bash.

"Odell went to Kim’s in Calabasas, Calif., to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé’s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago. Kim is seeing where it goes," the insider revealed.