Saturday, September 30, 2023
Ryan Reynolds praises humorous Instagram sketch of Blake Lively

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Ryan Reynolds praises humorous Instagram sketch of Blake Lively

Blake Lively's latest appearance has created quite a buzz, all thanks to a humorous sketch posted on Thursday by Instagram user @2dollarartist. This artist drew inspiration from a recent Betty Buzz ad campaign featuring Lively, resulting in a comical depiction of the actress.

The original photograph that served as the basis for this artistic interpretation captured the 36-year-old Simple Favor star lounging by a pool in a red bikini, her long blonde hair styled in playful pigtails. While the drawing manages to capture the essence of the image, there are some notable differences.

The official Betty Buzz Instagram account joined in on the fun, commenting, "Will be using this for PR headshots moving forward. Uncanny."

One individual particularly impressed by the artwork was none other than Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. He shared the drawing on his Instagram Story, complete with a link to the artist's Instagram page.

Reposting her husband's share on her own Instagram Story, Lively expressed her gratitude with a simple "Thank you."

The couple, who recently celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary, is renowned for their good-natured banter on social media, often playfully teasing each other. However, amidst the jest, they also share heartfelt tributes that reflect the deep bond between them.

