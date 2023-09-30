 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Costner shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend his charity event

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Kevin Costner has extended gratitude to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others for helping him to have "an incredible weekend".

Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone  actor shared stunning photos of Meghan, Harry and others, saying “Happy weekend, guys. It’ll be hard for me to beat the incredible time we had last weekend with @one805sb, supporting the vital first responders of our area.”

He further said, “They’ve seen us through some tremendously difficult times, and it felt great to be a part of helping our community come together to celebrate their efforts.”

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry reunited with their friends Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others as they made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders last weekend.

In the first photo, Meghan and Harry are seen in the background watching Kevin giving his speech to the crowd. 

The second picture shows he is posing with fellow famous locals Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi. 

