Britney Spears embraces close bond with manager Cade Hudson

Britney Spears has once again taken to Instagram to share glimpses of her life and thoughts, this time cozying up to her manager and close friend, Cade Hudson.

The pop sensation, who is currently navigating her way through a divorce from her third husband, Sam Asghari, posted a series of pictures with Cade on Friday night.

In one of the snapshots, Cade, who is openly gay, appeared to be leaning towards Britney, seemingly on the brink of planting a friendly kiss on her cheek.

Britney, 41, accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption, touching on various aspects of her life, including her ongoing divorce and her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, a title likely referencing her iconic song, I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.

Despite the challenges she's facing, Britney maintained a resolutely positive outlook throughout her post.

She exclaimed, "I'm in such a beautiful location!!! I'm so lucky to have amazing friends!!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment!!!"

Her gratitude was palpable as she continued, "I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place!!!"

Reflecting on her current state of mind, she mused, "I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let's just say not easy!!! I'm just saying!!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe!!! Self-love is so unbelievably important!!!"

Britney also took a moment to address her relationship with social media. She acknowledged its addictive nature but cautioned against taking oneself too seriously in the virtual realm, saying, "Let’s get this straight!!! It’s addicting ... but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit!!!"

In a more lighthearted note, the "Work B****" hitmaker discussed the use of image-enhancing apps, hinting at her own occasional use. She shared, "Hey, I'm not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life, but seriously when I have days of depression, I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly!!! I'm like wow this is cool!!! I see things in a brighter way, and so what if it's enhanced!!!"

Britney couldn't help but question those who criticize others for using such apps, emphasizing the importance of not judging. She wrote, "If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone??? Why even mention it??? If you’re so much better than that??? But are you??? Come on!!! I love my best friend!!!"

This latest Instagram update from Britney follows her recent post of a video where she showcased her dancing skills, adding yet another intriguing chapter to her social media presence.

