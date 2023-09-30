Kourtney Kardashian's friends reject Kim's claims of 'Not Kourtney' group chat

In a recent episode of the hit reality show The Kardashians, tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim escalated as Kim claimed that Kourtney's friends were part of an anti-Kourtney group chat called "Not Kourtney."

However, Kourtney's friends have rallied behind her, vehemently denying any involvement in such a chat and showing unwavering support for the Poosh founder.

The drama unfolded in the season four premiere of The Kardashians, where Kim Kardashian, aged 42, confronted her older sister, Kourtney, aged 44, about alleged complaints from Kourtney's friends. Kim asserted, "All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us, so we're all confused."

She further revealed, "And we're on a group chat that's actually labeled Not Kourtney," prompting Kourtney to accuse her sister of "weaponizing everyone against me."

To prove her friends' innocence, Kourtney took to Instagram, sharing screenshots of text message conversations with her close pals Simon Huck and Allie Rizzo Sartiano. In the messages, Allie humorously asked, "Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?" to which Simon replied with enthusiasm, "OMG please! These trolls keep DM'ing me accusing me of being on the other chat." Sartiano added, "I'm like if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat. I mean over a martini we will debrief but dang for a group chat that didn't exist I am fidgeting." Simon chimed in, "Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat."

Kourtney's reaction on social media further emphasized her stance. When a fan asked Allie Rizzo Sartiano if she was part of the "Not Kourtney" group on Instagram, Kourtney herself replied, saying, "I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking." Another fan suggested that her pals might not admit to their involvement, to which Kourtney staunchly responded, "my friends are ride or dies."

This controversy erupted following a phone call between Kim and Kourtney, where Kim expressed concerns about changes in Kourtney's personality since her marriage to rocker Travis Barker in May 2022. The revelation of the alleged group chat added fuel to the already volatile premiere of The Kardashians.