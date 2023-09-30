Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of attempting to lie about her philanthropic intentions and plans.

Revelations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all these things, in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she pointed out how shocking the discrepancies are in Meghan Markle’s claims of philanthropy and the truth.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Meghan, it would now seem, went to Europe and spent nearly as much time, or as much time, at the Invictus Games as she did on holiday.”

For those unversed, the couple stayed at CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, in a beach town, an hour and a half on the south of Lisbon.

The trip was a joint getaway with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

In response to the news, she said, “The most articulate thing I have to stay here is … huh?”

She also slipped in a sly jibe against the Duchess, in her piece and said, “The duchess arrived three days after the kick off of her husband’s monumentally successful sporting event for wounded serving and veteran military personnel but could make the time to enjoy several days of resort time?”

Before concluding she also said, “The point where I start to use my monthly question mark quota in only one day comes when we get to the fact that the 41-year-old couldn’t make it to the Games earlier because of their ‘little ones’ – but could stay in Europe for several more days than absolutely necessary to bask in the ocean breeze and read the latest Colleen Hoover? Huh? Que?”