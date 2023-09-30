 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire
Meghan Markle’s philanthropic intentions are under fire

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of attempting to lie about her philanthropic intentions and plans.

Revelations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all these things, in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she pointed out how shocking the discrepancies are in Meghan Markle’s claims of philanthropy and the truth.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Meghan, it would now seem, went to Europe and spent nearly as much time, or as much time, at the Invictus Games as she did on holiday.”

For those unversed, the couple stayed at CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, in a beach town, an hour and a half on the south of Lisbon.

The trip was a joint getaway with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

In response to the news, she said, “The most articulate thing I have to stay here is … huh?”

She also slipped in a sly jibe against the Duchess, in her piece and said, “The duchess arrived three days after the kick off of her husband’s monumentally successful sporting event for wounded serving and veteran military personnel but could make the time to enjoy several days of resort time?”

Before concluding she also said, “The point where I start to use my monthly question mark quota in only one day comes when we get to the fact that the 41-year-old couldn’t make it to the Games earlier because of their ‘little ones’ – but could stay in Europe for several more days than absolutely necessary to bask in the ocean breeze and read the latest Colleen Hoover? Huh? Que?”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan video

Prince Harry 'tried best to be polite' at Hollywood event with Meghan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are a ‘renegade duo’ looking to ‘get’ royal
U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel

U2's mesmerizing performance launches The Sphere as entertainment marvel
Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism video

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce