entertainment
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Meghan Markle’s ‘Portuguese breather’ is the ‘worst’ possible idea

Meghan Markle is standing accused of making massive mistakes with her ‘Portuguese breather’.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator issued these sentiments, in her piece for News.com.au.

She started everything off by saying, “Even now that the couple are King and Queen-in-waiting they still take every one of their children’s multitudinous school breaks off work to muck about in the boggy Norfolk countryside or to gambol about the idyllic Isles of Scilly to forcefully bond with their children. (It’s pronounced ‘silly’.)”

“The cake is definitely taken though by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Lionel Messis of lying down by a pool.”

“The moral here being, the royal family loves a holiday, nearly as much as they love shepherd’s pie, The Archers or indiscriminately shooting small furry or feathered things.”

“Harry and Meghan, in taking themselves off for a lovely getaway, are very much sticking to a family tradition.”

Before concluding she also issued a dire warning and admitted, “However – that does not mean that this Portuguese breather was a good idea.”

