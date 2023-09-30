 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Saturday, September 30, 2023

‘Batgirl’ movie extra Cristina Stanovici suffered severe injuries from motorcycle hit during filming
Film extra Cristina Stanovici has shared harrowing details of the serious injuries she sustained while working on the Glasgow set of the Batgirl movie.

Stanovici expressed to The Sun that she believed it would have been less painful to have lost her life than to endure the multiple surgeries she faced. Her injuries included fractures in her thigh, shin, hip, pelvis, and thumb, as well as a head gash.

The incident occurred during late-night scenes in the city center when Stanovici, standing at 5ft 1in, was portraying a bystander and was struck by a camera-carrying motorbike.

Stanovici has taken legal action by hiring a law firm to seek compensation from Warner Bros.

Stanovici told the publication: “They had a motorcycle with cameras on top of it that was filming.

“It hit me from the right side and I went flying in the air.

“I started screaming to get the attention of the paramedics as I remembered seeing an ambulance on site in the previous days.

“I lay there for almost an hour while they checked me and stabilised me.”

Cristina Stanovici spent three days in intensive care and continues to experience pain over 17 months later, with a rod still in her leg as a result of the accident on the Batgirl movie set.

Filming for the now axed movie took place between November 2021 to March 2022.

The movie was canceled by Warner Bros after negative test screening reviews.

