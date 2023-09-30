 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, 48, and daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 18. Brooklyn, 24, also attended with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham as she presented her Spring/Summer 2024 line in Paris on Friday.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also attended her show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Taking office at the age of 34, Marin was the youngest person to hold the office in Finnish history.

The former Finnish Prime Minister took to Instagram to share her stunning pictures in a gorgeous black outfit.

Meanwhile, David Beckham and Victoria also shared multiple pictures from the show on Instagram. 

