Sunday, October 01, 2023
King Charles feels 'strategic need' to get Prince Harry on-board

Sunday, October 01, 2023

King Charles III is looking for a window to make amends with Prince Harry.

His Majesty wants to be with his youngest son for ‘strategic reasons’ amid pressures over the monarchy.

A former palace staff told The Daily Beast: "Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue. It’s not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son."

The source continued: "The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this. She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to.”

Harry left his position as a senior royal family member back in 2020 when Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. The Duke and wife Meghan Markle then accused the Family of being ‘racist.’

