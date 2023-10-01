Tupac Shakur's siblings reject Keefe D arrest as unsatisfied?

Tupac Shakur's siblings had a "bittersweet" moment as the Keefe De's arrested nearly 30 years after the fatal shooting.

Despite the pivotal development, the hip-hop star's family bluntly expressed their reservations about the high-profile murder case investigation.

Though crediting Duane "Keefe De" Davis's arrest as a "victory," the Harlem rapstar's sister stressed that the complete picture of his brother's death is yet to unearth.



She shared her thoughts on Instagram: "It's important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother's son, my father's son."

Noting, "There have been multiple hands involved, and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts."

Continuing the bittersweet tone, the late musician's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, expressed his feelings, saying, "We have been through decades of pain."



Telling CNN, he continued, "They have known about this guy, who been running his mouth for years. So why now? For us, this is not over. We want to know why and if there were any accomplices."

On Friday, a Nevada Grand Jury indicted Duane, an ex-street gangster, for the murder of the hip-hop star, who previously claimed to pass on the weapon to the gunman who shot the young rapper after he fought with his nephew.

Considered one of the most influential rappers of all time, Tupace's murder at 25 happened amidst the chaotic East/West Coast rivalry in the mid-1990s.