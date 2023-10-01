Meghan Markle spent equal time at 'poolside' as she did in Invictus Games: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'failed' as humanitarians amid 'over hyped' popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have defied what they preach after taking 14 flights in a matter of 7 days amid their trip to Europe this month.

Royal expert Daniela Elser writes news.com.au, the expert alleged: "My point – the duke and duchess are making a difference and a much greater one than you and I – but their good works do not live up to the rhetoric and hype that surrounds them.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to want to be taken seriously as global humanitarians but have thus far failed to back that up with substantial work or having a significant impact. The Bill and Melinda Gates and the Greta Thunbergs of the world really don’t have to worry about the Sussexes coming for their crowns or exalted positions any time soon.

She continued: "Sure, everyone deserves a holiday but spending nearly as much time poolside as at the Games (in Meghan’s case) is hardly going to bolster their cred at the UN."