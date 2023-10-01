Meet the Censoris: Kanye West’s new wife’s criminal ties unveiled

Kanye West's new partner, Bianca Censori comes from a long line of dangerous criminals

Kanye West's new partner, Bianca Censori, hails from a notorious crime family in Australia, originally from Italy, as per shocking new reports.

As per a new report by MailOnline, Bianca's family background is riddled with criminal connections. Her father, Elia 'Leo' Censori, served time in jail for heroin importation and firearm possession. He was considered a significant criminal figure and faced assassination threats in the 1990s.

Bianca's uncle, Eris Censori, has a notorious history as a gangland murderer. Another brother, Edmondo, known as 'Eddie Capone,' has a criminal record, including assaulting police, theft, and making threats. The family immigrated to Australia in the 1960s, seeking a fresh start from their home in Italy.

While Bianca, who introduced Kanye West to her family in July, enjoyed a seemingly normal life with friends in Melbourne, her father and uncles were involved in various criminal activities that brought in substantial earnings.

Leo's former wife, Faye Glascott, revealed that he was part of a cartel controlling a significant portion of the underground gambling industry in the 1980s, amassing a considerable fortune.

Leo's current wife, Alexandra, remains in Alphington, Melbourne, with Bianca's sisters, Angelina, and Alyssias. Alexandra declined to comment on her husband's criminal past.