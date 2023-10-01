Hugh Bonneville's divorce saga: Wife Lulu regrets 25-year union turning sour

Hugh Bonneville's estranged wife Lulu seems to resent 25 years of marriage counting for nothing

Hugh Bonneville, known for his role as the Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey, has announced his separation from wife Lulu Williams after 25 years of marriage.

The news follows his solo appearance, without his wedding ring, at co-star Michelle Dockery's wedding.

The couple had been a constant presence on red carpets and at premieres, with their last public appearance together in April.

Hugh had previously expressed his deep affection for Lulu, referring to her as his "bedrock" and "anchor" and acknowledging her pivotal role in their household.

This separation comes five years after they renewed their vows in Las Vegas.



A spokesperson confirmed the split, though it appears to be less than amicable.

Sources have indicated that Lulu may feel that their long-standing marriage hasn't been given the respect it deserves.

Sources have also mentioned that Hugh's busy filming schedule this year may have contributed to the strain on their relationship.

Their love story began when they met as teenagers and reconnected in their 30s, eventually marrying in November 1998.

