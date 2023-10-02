 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson's reckless driving on display again after SUV crash

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Pete Davidsons reckless driving on display again after SUV crash
Pete Davidson's reckless driving on display again after SUV crash

Familiar with reckless driving, Pete Davidson strikes again, crashing his car’s side on Saturday night as the SNL alum exits his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Onlookers confirmed the incident to Page Six, detailing the Suicide Squad star drove the side of his car onto the wall in a bid to leave the venue.

The exclusive photos displayed the signs of scrape marks, while the 29-year-old was seen behind the wheels of a black GMC SUV with four unknown passengers.

Credits: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Credits: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Amid the confusion, the eyewitnesses were unsure about the driver's identity until Pete stepped out of the car.

Credits: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Credits: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The New York native has a history of reckless driving—in March, he crashed into a Beverly Hills home with then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

At the time, the Los Angeles County District Attorney or LACDA commented, “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home.”

The statement continued, “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

Following the incident, Pete entered the diversion program, which ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview

Gwyneth Paltrow's political beliefs lay bare in new interview
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce give major hints about their 'relationship'?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce give major hints about their 'relationship'?
Britney Spears furious over police well being check: ‘It’s about power for cops’

Britney Spears furious over police well being check: ‘It’s about power for cops’
Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’

Meghan Markle’s bargaining with pure ‘evil’: ‘Is facing a quandary’
Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Travis Scott and rap-elite shine at Jay-Z’s 007-themed event at Atlantic City

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated

Meghan Markle’s ‘loyalty and legacy’ are coin operated
Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty

Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian continue their playful chat at Jay-Z’s afterparty
Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back

Prince Harry ‘split’ on UK return as Meghan Markle sees ‘no chance’ back
Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives video

Britney Spears' shout-out boosts sales for prop shop behind dancing knives
Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder' video

Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'
Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’

Meghan Markle ‘eyeing’ seat in the Senate and ‘crazier things have happened’
Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William video

Prince Harry takes 'difficult ride' after 'challenging' Prince William