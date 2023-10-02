Pete Davidson's reckless driving on display again after SUV crash

Familiar with reckless driving, Pete Davidson strikes again, crashing his car’s side on Saturday night as the SNL alum exits his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Onlookers confirmed the incident to Page Six, detailing the Suicide Squad star drove the side of his car onto the wall in a bid to leave the venue.

The exclusive photos displayed the signs of scrape marks, while the 29-year-old was seen behind the wheels of a black GMC SUV with four unknown passengers.

Credits: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Amid the confusion, the eyewitnesses were unsure about the driver's identity until Pete stepped out of the car.

Credits: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The New York native has a history of reckless driving—in March, he crashed into a Beverly Hills home with then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

At the time, the Los Angeles County District Attorney or LACDA commented, “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home.”

The statement continued, “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

Following the incident, Pete entered the diversion program, which ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service.