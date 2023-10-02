Kate Middleton, Prince William kids 'not allowed' at dining table: Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton follow a strict dining table etiquette with their kids.

The Prince and Princess of Wales monitor who amongst their kids can conduct themselves well when the family sits together for dinner.

Royal chef Darren McGrady reveals the couple took their sweet time to bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the dining table in order to keep a check on their behaviour.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table," he told Harper's Bazaar.

They said: "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal." The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."