Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic former bodybuilder and actor, opened up about his past mistakes and the affair that ended his 25-year marriage to journalist Maria Shriver in 2011.



In a candid and revealing interview published in People magazine on Sunday, Schwarzenegger, known for his candid demeanor, bluntly stated, "It's just my f–k up," in reference to his affair with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Reflecting on the tumultuous period in his life, Schwarzenegger emphasized that there had been no feud or dramatic altercation leading to the end of his marriage. Instead, he acknowledged the affair's impact on their relationship and family.

The affair between Schwarzenegger and Baena resulted in the birth of a child named Joseph, who entered the world just five days after Schwarzenegger and Shriver's son, Christopher. Despite the scandalous revelation, Schwarzenegger, now 76, expressed his ongoing respect and affection for Shriver, who is 67. He stated, "My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it's a different relationship, there's no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her."

Furthermore, the star emphasized that, throughout their tumultuous times, they prioritized their children's well-being. Schwarzenegger stated, "We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of [the affair]. And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine [with Heather Milligan], but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas."

However, behind the scenes, sources have suggested that Shriver's children from their marriage may harbor mixed feelings toward their half-brother Joseph. A source disclosed to Page Six in May that the other children "don't love" Joseph, despite Schwarzenegger treating him equally to his other offspring.

The affair came to light during a marriage counseling session in 2011, as revealed in Netflix's "Arnold" documentary. Shriver confronted Schwarzenegger with a piercing question posed by their counselor: "She wants to know if you're the father of Joseph," referring to Mildred Baena's child, who bore a striking resemblance to Schwarzenegger. The actor recounted his reaction, stating, "I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

The revelation led to the announcement of the end of their 25-year marriage in May 2011, marking a pivotal moment in both Schwarzenegger and Shriver's lives. Despite the painful chapter in their history, Schwarzenegger's candid admission and commitment to maintaining an amicable relationship with his ex-wife reflect his ongoing growth and resilience.