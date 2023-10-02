Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly left his wife Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ with his desire to return to his old life back in Britain.



According to a report by OK Magazine, the California-based royal couple are facing difficult life decisions.

The OK magazine quoted entertainment commentator Mark Boardman as saying: “Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back.”

Duchess of Sussex ‘loves’ Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him, he said and added Meghan is quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.

“People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention.”

The new claims came amid reports Archie and Lilibet doting father is 'desperate' to return to Britain.

Also, some reports claimed that King Charles is planning for reconciliation with his estranged younger son Harry.