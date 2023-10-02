 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly left his wife Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ with his desire to return to his old life back in Britain.

According to a report by OK Magazine, the California-based royal couple are facing difficult life decisions.

The OK magazine quoted entertainment commentator Mark Boardman as saying: “Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back.”

Duchess of Sussex ‘loves’ Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him, he said and added Meghan is quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.

“People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention.”

The new claims came amid reports Archie and Lilibet doting father is 'desperate' to return to Britain.

Also, some reports claimed that King Charles is planning for reconciliation with his estranged younger son Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons

Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons
Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert video

Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert
Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure

Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure
Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills video

Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills
David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'

David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'
Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage
Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic

Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic
Cardi B, Offset remember first flirty exchange

Cardi B, Offset remember first flirty exchange

King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William

King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William
Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake

Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake
Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends

Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends
Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'

Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'