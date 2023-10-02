 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’
Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’

Royal expert Angela Levin has reacted to the rumours Meghan Markle may run for US Senate seat to replace late Dianne Feinstein.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince tweeted, “The gossip around Meghan Markle that she could take the place of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein in California will end.

“Another female has the job.”

She further said, “Was it a PR prank? Meghan would have had to give up her UK titles which she clings on to.”

Earlier, according to a report by Daily Express, a major Democratic donor close to California Governor Gavin Newsom - who will choose Feinstein's replacement - told the Mail on Sunday: "Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility.”

The donor further said, “Crazier things have happened."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child

Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child
Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strains relationship with Carl Woods

Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strains relationship with Carl Woods
Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?

Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?
Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past video

Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past
Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood

Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood
Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more

Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more
Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein video

Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein
Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons

Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’
Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert video

Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert
Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure

Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure