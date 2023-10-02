Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’

Royal expert Angela Levin has reacted to the rumours Meghan Markle may run for US Senate seat to replace late Dianne Feinstein.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince tweeted, “The gossip around Meghan Markle that she could take the place of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein in California will end.

“Another female has the job.”

She further said, “Was it a PR prank? Meghan would have had to give up her UK titles which she clings on to.”

Earlier, according to a report by Daily Express, a major Democratic donor close to California Governor Gavin Newsom - who will choose Feinstein's replacement - told the Mail on Sunday: "Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility.”

The donor further said, “Crazier things have happened."