 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Spotify hosts second round of 'Pakka Hit Hai'

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Artists are performing at the Pakka Hit Hai show. — Spotify
Artists are performing at the 'Pakka Hit Hai' show. — Spotify

LAHORE: An electrifying wave of music and excitement swept through Lahore as Spotify hosted the second round of its highly anticipated "Pakka Hit Hai" gig.

Round two of this series featured an opening act from Towers followed by a headline act by the sensational music producer and composer, Talal Qureshi.

The "Pakka Hit Hai" gig is not just a concert, Spotify mentioned in statement, "but a celebration of music, creativity, and the power of collaboration". 

With the second gig held recently, Spotify brought its listeners along on an incredible musical journey, where hits are not just guaranteed – they're "Pakka Hit Hai."

“‘Pakka Hit Hai’ is Spotify’s first-ever playlist that features the best of current Pakistani hits. Before July 2022, when we launched the ‘Pakka Hit Hai’ playlist, there was no space exclusively for local Pakistani bangers. 

This playlist is where hits and culture collides as it encapsulates everything local that Pakistanis are listening to right now,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

“The second iteration of the ‘Pakka Hit Hai’ gig, hosted in collaboration with COLABS, aimed to connect audiences and hit artists via an on-ground playlist experience.”

Since March 2023, the “Pakka Hit Hai” playlist has witnessed a 65% growth in followers with the top three artists on the hub being Bayaan, Kaifi Khalil, and Jawad. 

As for the tracks, Kaifi Khalil’s “Kahani Suno 2.0” sits at the top followed by “Bikhra” and “Iraaday”, the two long-standing chart toppers by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio. 

More From Showbiz:

Which designer is behind Mahira Khan's exquisite wedding dress?

Which designer is behind Mahira Khan's exquisite wedding dress?
WATCH: Mahira Khan marries close friend Salim Karim in intimate ceremony video

WATCH: Mahira Khan marries close friend Salim Karim in intimate ceremony
Ranbir Kapoor compromises 'his own value' for upcoming movie 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor compromises 'his own value' for upcoming movie 'Animal'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second baby: Insider

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second baby: Insider
Ranbir Kapoor turns gangster for new movie 'Animal': Watch teaser video

Ranbir Kapoor turns gangster for new movie 'Animal': Watch teaser
Alia Bhatt wishes 'magical' husband Ranbir Kapoor a 'very happy birthday'

Alia Bhatt wishes 'magical' husband Ranbir Kapoor a 'very happy birthday'
Shah Rukh Khan leaves internet in split with #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan leaves internet in split with #AskSRK session

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite on big screen for 'Tiger 3': Watch teaser video

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite on big screen for 'Tiger 3': Watch teaser
Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit
Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos
Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council

Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council