Spotify hosts second round of 'Pakka Hit Hai'

Artists are performing at the 'Pakka Hit Hai' show. — Spotify

LAHORE: An electrifying wave of music and excitement swept through Lahore as Spotify hosted the second round of its highly anticipated "Pakka Hit Hai" gig.

Round two of this series featured an opening act from Towers followed by a headline act by the sensational music producer and composer, Talal Qureshi.

The "Pakka Hit Hai" gig is not just a concert, Spotify mentioned in statement, "but a celebration of music, creativity, and the power of collaboration".

With the second gig held recently, Spotify brought its listeners along on an incredible musical journey, where hits are not just guaranteed – they're "Pakka Hit Hai."

“‘Pakka Hit Hai’ is Spotify’s first-ever playlist that features the best of current Pakistani hits. Before July 2022, when we launched the ‘Pakka Hit Hai’ playlist, there was no space exclusively for local Pakistani bangers.

This playlist is where hits and culture collides as it encapsulates everything local that Pakistanis are listening to right now,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

“The second iteration of the ‘Pakka Hit Hai’ gig, hosted in collaboration with COLABS, aimed to connect audiences and hit artists via an on-ground playlist experience.”

Since March 2023, the “Pakka Hit Hai” playlist has witnessed a 65% growth in followers with the top three artists on the hub being Bayaan, Kaifi Khalil, and Jawad.

As for the tracks, Kaifi Khalil’s “Kahani Suno 2.0” sits at the top followed by “Bikhra” and “Iraaday”, the two long-standing chart toppers by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio.