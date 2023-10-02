Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia happily revealed her new look after a successful facelift at the Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia has disclosed that she recently underwent a facelift, singing praises of Dr. Talei for doing the cosmetic procedure very well.

The Unstoppable hitmaker made this revelation while presenting the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to her friend Dr. Talei at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

She said: “I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s**t. I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

“I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice’...”

“I'm like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, face lift’ for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him,” she added as she heaped praises on the doctor.

In turn, Dr. Talei also sang praises of the singer in his acceptance speech: “I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person. We have a lot of common friends and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.’”

Sia, who has often concealed her face with a wig due to body image concerns as a pop star, previously shared that her reason for hiding her face is that she doesn’t want to face the scrutiny that popstars face around their looks.

She said: “I don't want to be critiqued about the way that I look on the internet. I've been writing pop songs for pop stars for a couple of years, and I've become friends with them and see what their life is like, and that's not something I want.”