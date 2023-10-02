Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

 
Travis Kelce´s number of Instagram followers has exploded in the past week after rumors started circulating that he is dating Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has amassed more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram after a sharp rise in his number of followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

Swift on Sunday watched Kelce´s Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium outside the Big Apple.

The 33-year-old "Lavender Haze" singer was spotted, clad in crystal-studded denim shorts and a long-sleeved black shirt, entering the building with actors Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Swift sparked a fan frenzy -- among NFL watchers and her legion of "Swifties" -- when she attended the Chiefs´ home game against the Chicago Bears last weekend, sitting in a luxury box alongside Kelce´s mother, Donna.

The 12-time Grammy winner, sporting a red and white Chiefs jacket, was treated to a 41-10 Chiefs romp and cheered wildly when Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

 

