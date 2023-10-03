 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Niall Horan, John Legend get into awkward rift during 'The Voice'

Niall Horan, John Legend get into awkward rift during 'The Voice'

Niall Horan and John Legend took a dig at each other playfully as they both wanted to coach a participant at The Voice.

A 32-year-old contestant named Chechi Sarai made all The Voice coaches turn their chairs with her rendition of Lovin' You by Minnie Riperton.

Her voice made Niall and John playfully argue as they both tried convincing Chechi to join their respective teams.

The former One Direction singer told the participant that he’d love it if she joined his team. “You’re rambling, it feels like you’re just going around in circles,” John told Niall.

When it was the All of Me hitmaker’s turn to convince Chechi, Niall interrupted and called him “boooo-ring!”

In the end, the banter proved to be pointless as Chechi ended up choosing Gwen Stefani as her coach.

John Legend's doppelganger:

The episode also made news for other reasons after a contestant named Telekai stunned the coaches with his striking resemblance to John.

Fans took to their social media account to express their shock over the lookalikes as one of them wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “So Talakai and John Legend aren't related?”

Another user praised Talakai’s voice and added, “He does kinda look like John Legend,” to which The Voice’s official handle replied, “It’s uncanny!”


