Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Tupac Shakur murder suspect made 'disturbing remarks' prior arrest: Sources

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Tupac Shakur murder suspect, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, made pretty harrowing remarks when the police arrested him last week.

Keefe D was arrested in Nevada for the killing of the American rapper in 1996 which he bragged about to his friends. Sources privy to the US Sun revealed that he publicly admitted to providing the murder weapon.

The insider added: “He felt that the police were never going to take action against him two decades after the killing. Keefe said 'police ain’t gonna do sh*t’ and laughed about it.”

According to the tip, Keefe would go to parties and would “enjoy the limelight” of being responsible for Tupac’s passing.

“He also told friends and associates that he had a 'longstanding deal' that would 'protect him from prosecution,'" the source added.

Keefe would also “mock” the prospect of justice. “He almost went into hyperdrive talking and boasting about his role in the death,” they said.

The tipster concluded that Keefe’s “own boasts and foolishness” as he continued to ignore the authorities when they tried contacting him. 

