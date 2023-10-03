 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Jimmy Butler finally addresses rumours he’s dating Shakira: ‘She’s very, very cool!’

Shakira has been linked to a slew of men after she parted ways from ex Gerard Pique, including Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and Jimmy Butler.

While the Waka Waka hitmaker hasn't addressed any rumours surrounding her dating life publically, the NBA player could not hold back when he was asked about being romantically linked with Shakira.

“She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent,” Butler told Rolling Stone, “but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up.”

“Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans — that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating,” the athlete clapped back at people speculating false news.

“Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!”

The interviewer then remarked, “Hips don’t lie,” to which Jimmy responded with a laugh, “Yeah, you like that?”

Shakira and Butler were linked together after the singer attended one of his games back in May and even dropped a video of herself cheering for the team.

Butler then fueled the speculations by liking an Instagram video of the popstar. Following this, they were spotted having dinner at London hotspot Novikov Restaurant & Bar.

"They have been out a few times, but things are very new," a source said at the time. "She feels happy spending time with him."

