Boney Kapoor finally addresses Sri Devi murder accusations

Boney Kapoor addressed accusations of killing wife Sri Devi for the first time since her death in 2018.

In an interview with The New Indian, the Bollywood bigshot remarked that Sri Devi’s death “wasn’t natural but accidental.” Boney said that he went through all sorts of tests to get "a clean chit" from Dubai police.

The Mom producer shared: “The officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media,” adding that the authorities soon realised there was “no foul play.”

Boney said he also took lie detector tests, “I went through all those things. Then, of course, the report clearly ruled it was an accidental death by drowning.”

According to him, Sri Devi’s health started deteriorating because of her strict diets, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good.”

The widower added that he urged the English Vinglish actor to start taking care of her health but she didn’t take it seriously.

Sridevi died after drowning in a bathtub of a Dubai hotel in 2018 after attending a family wedding. She shared two daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with Boney.