Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Judge rules in favor of Lady Gaga dismissing $500,000 reward claim

Lady Gaga can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the long-standing dispute over her stolen dogs and a $500,000 reward comes to a close. 

The 37-year-old singer and actress has emerged victorious, with a judge officially dismissing a woman's request for the substantial reward, according to documents obtained by People.

The tumultuous saga began when Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischier, was assaulted and shot in the chest by two assailants during the theft of her beloved pets. Jennifer McBride, who claimed she played a crucial role in recovering the stolen dogs, had sued Gaga, asserting her right to the reward.

Initially, McBride maintained that she had found the dogs tied up after the theft and assault. However, she later changed her stance and pleaded no contest to a charge of receiving stolen property, which led to a two-year probation sentence.

On Monday, Los Angeles-based Judge Holly J. Fujie delivered the final verdict, absolving Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, of any obligation to pay the reward. 

This decision came after Judge Fujie had previously given McBride a chance to amend her filing but found her new claims unconvincing.

With the court's ruling, McBride's complaint has been dismissed with prejudice, putting an end to this chapter in the ongoing drama surrounding Lady Gaga's stolen dogs and the elusive reward.

