Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff pay heartfelt tribute to Margaret Qualley: Watch

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff celebrated their recent marriage by paying a heartfelt tribute to Antonoff's wife, Margaret Qualley, at the All Things Go Festival in Washington, D.C. 

The couple, who tied the knot in a quiet New Jersey beach town six weeks ago, took to the festival stage to perform a special song dedicated to Margaret.

Del Rey, the 38-year-old singer, invited her frequent collaborator and husband, Antonoff, 39, to join her onstage for a performance of the 13th track from Del Rey's latest album, which is named after Antonoff's beloved spouse. 

The song, titled Margaret, featured swoon-worthy lyrics and verses that told the story of how Antonoff met Margaret on a rooftop while she was wearing white, and his heart was instantly captured.

Margaret Qualley herself was in the festival audience, experiencing the public debut of the song that describes her whirlwind romance with Antonoff. After their emotional rendition of Margaret, the duo continued to captivate the crowd with a performance of Del Rey's 2018 hit, "Venice B**ch."

Del Rey later expressed her gratitude to the newlyweds for attending her show on Instagram and shared a black and white video of her and Antonoff singing. This wasn't the first time Del Rey had serenaded the couple, as reports suggest she performed Margaret during their first dance at their wedding in August.

The studio version of Margaret featured on Del Rey's latest album, "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," with Antonoff's band Bleachers providing musical accompaniment. Witnesses at the wedding also revealed that a tattoo artist was on hand for those eager to commemorate the special occasion with permanent ink.

Among the wedding attendees were Qualley's parents, Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, as well as Antonoff's parents, Rick and Shira Antonoff. Taylor Swift, a longtime friend of Antonoff's, played a significant role at the wedding by delivering a memorable wedding toast, adding to the joyous celebration of love and music.

