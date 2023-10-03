Snoop Dogg leaves Ed Sheeran 'blinded by the high' in Melbourne

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, recently shared a rather eye-opening anecdote about a unique encounter with Snoop Dogg during a visit to Melbourne in March.

Sheeran, known for his music rather than his penchant for marijuana, found himself in an unusual situation with the legendary rapper and actor Russell Crowe.

The story unfolded after Ed Sheeran attended one of Snoop Dogg's live shows. Post-concert, the trio, including Russell Crowe, decided to unwind together. Snoop Dogg, notorious for his love of cannabis, had brought along some of his finest. Sheeran, despite not being a regular smoker, couldn't resist the opportunity to share a joint with the icon.

During a recent appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Ed Sheeran recounted the unusual turn of events. "I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years, and he is really close with Snoop Dogg," he explained. "I don’t really smoke at all, but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg."

As Sheeran indulged in the experience, he progressively lost his vision, saying, "Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now."

In addition to this unusual encounter, Ed Sheeran has been making headlines for his soaring financial success. His music empire has reported a staggering turnover of £89 million since 2019. This impressive feat comes on top of his £10 million pay rise, with Sheeran paying himself £18.3 million last year alone. Notably, these figures exclude earnings from his global tour and his latest album releases.