Matt Healy makes fresh apology for 'racist impression' of Ice Spice

Matt Healy once again made a public apology after he sparked controversy with his ‘racist’ remarks about Ice Spice earlier this year.

The 1975 was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday night when he addressed the audience and said his "hurtful comments" were a failed attempt at "becoming a 21st century rockstar."

Apologising for his words again, Matt added: 'Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people, and I pledge to do better moving forward.”

In Feb 2023, Matt was slammed for performing racist impressions of the rapper Ice Spice on The Adam Friedland Show.

The Somebody Else singer recalled messaging Ice on Instagram, and then referred to her as Inuit and Chinese after he continued to imitate and mock her accent.

Following the backlash, the podcast episode was removed from Spotify and Apple Music due to “offensive comments.”

Last week, while performing in California, the 34-year-old singer announced that The 1975 will be going on an 'indefinite hiatus.'



“It’s wonderful you’re all here, after this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much,” Matt concluded.