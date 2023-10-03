Meghan Markle urged to ditch royal title

Meghan Markle asked to stop using royal tile "The Duchess of Sussex"

Commenting on the recent reports about Meghan Markle entering politics, an expert said the Duchess of Sussex should ditch the royal title.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, University of London argued "When she was lobbying for parental leave she used her Duchess of Sussex title and I don't think that was an appropriate move.

"To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the US, using a title is really rather ridiculous. It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps.

"She could have said she was co-founder of Archewell or an actress. The royal title still seems to contribute to her sense of self and identity. I think it shows she hasn't got a clear direction."

Maclaran was referring to Meghan and Harry's demands for paid leave for parents.



After the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, some media organizations created the impression as if Prince Harry's wife was thinking of entering the race to fill the vacancy.

Meghan Markle was trolled after California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed 44-year-old Laphonza Butler to the role despite the fact that she had not publicly expressed her wish to enter into politics.